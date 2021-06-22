Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes & THICK announce tour

Two bands who mix acoustic folk music and punk rock in different ways, Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes, will do a co-headlining tour this summer and fall. Support comes from punk covers supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and Epitaph-signed indie-punk up and comers THICK.

Flogging Molly's Dave King says, "What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes. We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all! So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté!"

The tour kicks off in the Midwest before hitting the Northeast for shows at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on 9/12 (tickets), NYC's Pier 17 on 9/21 (tickets), New Haven's Westside Music Bowl on 9/22 (tickets), and more, and then it heads to the West Coast before wrapping back up in the Midwest. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/25) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Violent Femmes are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, and they recently reissued the Add It Up (1981-1993) compilation for the occasion. Stream that below. They're also playing the '80s-alternative-themed Cruel World festival in 2022.

Flogging Molly are doing their Salty Dog cruise in 2022 with both Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and THICK, as well as Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner, and more.

Flogging Molly / Violent Femmes / Me First and the Gimme Gimmes / THICK -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/3 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

9/4 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

9/8 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

9/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

9/11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

9/14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/17 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

9/18 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

9/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Inc.

9/21 – New York, NY – Pier 17

9/22 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

9/25 – Big Flats, NY – Tag’s Summer Stage

9/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/5 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/6 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/8 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/10 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

10/13 – Fresno, CA – Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater

10/15 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

10/17 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/20 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theater

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory