Florence + the Machine announces intimate NYC & LA theater shows

Florence + the Machine returns with her new album Dance Fever in May (pre-order on vinyl), and she's announced a pair of intimate US theater shows this spring to celebrate its release. She'll play LA's Los Angeles Theatre on April 29, and NYC's Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on May 6. Tickets to both shows go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time, and $1 from every ticket sold will go to charity - the Los Angeles Community Action Network in LA, and Women in Need in NYC.

Florence also recently announced a few intimate UK dates around the release of Dance Fever. See all of her upcoming dates, and hear her most recent single, "My Love," below.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE: 2022 TOUR

April 15 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

April 16 King Georges, Blackburn

April 19 Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

April 29 Los Angeles Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

May 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, New York, NY