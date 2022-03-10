Florence + the Machine announces new album ‘Dance Fever,’ shares “My Love”

Florence + the Machine recently released the new singles "King" and "Heaven Is Here," and now she's announced a new album and shared a third single. The album's called Dance Fever and it comes out May 13 via Polydor (pre-order). She made the album with Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals' Dave Bayley, and the album description says that Florence was inspired by "what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown -clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness." You can definitely hear that coming through in the propulsive new single "My Love." Check the Autumn de Wilde-directed video out below.