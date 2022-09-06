Florence + The Machine began fall tour in Montreal (pics, video, setlist)
Florence + The Machine released her new album Dance Fever in May, and on Friday (9/2) she began the North American leg of her big fall tour supporting the album, at Montreal's Place Bell. She stuck mostly to the new album at the show, giving six tracks their live debuts -- "Daffodil," "Prayer Factory," "Cassandra," "Morning Elvis," "Choreomania," and "Restraint" -- and also playing a few older favorites, including "Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)," "Shake It Out," "Dog Days Are Over," and more. See the night's setlist, along with pictures of the show by Lillie Eiger, and fan-taken video clips, below.
Florence's tour continues through October and includes NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on September 16 and 17. Both are with Noga Erez, with Sam Fender joining on 9/16 and Wet Leg on 9/17. See all dates below.
SETLIST: FLORENCE + THE MACHINE @ PLACE BELL, 9/2/2022
Heaven Is Here
King
Ship to Wreck
Free
Daffodil
Dog Days Are Over
Girls Against God
Dream Girl Evil
Prayer Factory
Big God
Cassandra
What Kind of Man
Morning Elvis
June
Hunger
Choreomania
Kiss With a Fist
Cosmic Love
My Love
Restraint
Encore:
Never Let Me Go
Shake It Out
Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE: 2022 TOUR
07/09/2022 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, US
08/09/2022 Xcel Energy Center St Paul, US
10/09/2022 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, US
12/09/2022 Capital One Arena Washington, US
14/09/2022 TD Garden Boston, US
16/09/2022 Madison Square Garden New York, US
17/09/2022 Madison Square Garden New York, US
20/09/2022 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, US
21/09/2022 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, US
23/09/2022 Amway Center Orlando, US
24/09/2022 FTX Arena Miami, US
27/09/2022 Moody Center Austin, US
28/09/2022 The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory Irving, US
01/10/2022 Ball Arena Denver, US
04/10/2022 Rogers Arena Vancouver, CA
06/10/2022 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, US
07/10/2022 Theater Of The Clouds Portland, US
09/10/2022 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, US
12/10/2022 Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater San Diego, US
14/10/2022 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, US
15/10/2022 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, US