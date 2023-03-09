Florence + The Machine cover No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” for Yellowjackets S2 trailer (watch)

Showtime's twisty and twisted Yellowjackets was one of the surprise TV hits of last year, with its mix of Lord of the Flies, Lost and '90s nostalgia for its tale of a high school girls soccer team whose plane goes down in the wilderness on the way to a game. It returns for its second season on March 24, and they've just released the official trailer, which is soundtracked by Florence + The Machine covering No Doubt's "Just a Girl." Florence's melodramatic take on the 1995 hit goes perfectly with the creepy atmosphere and imagery on hand in the S2 trailer.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” says Florence Welch. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Listen to the full song below.

As for Season 2 of Yellowjackets, here's the official synopsis: "The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them." The trailer catches you up with the ill-fated members of the Yellowjackets soccer team -- both in the past and present -- while introducing new cast members Lauren Ambrose (older Van), Simone Kessell (older Lottie), and Elijah Wood. Watch the trailer below.

Also returning to Yellowjackets: Shudder to Think's Craig Wedren and That Dog's Anna Waronker, who provide the creepy score and very '90s theme song.