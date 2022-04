Tickets to Florence + The Machine's NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 16 with Sam Fender are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (3/31) starting at 10 AM. Use the password BVFEVER.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 1 at 10 AM.

See all of Florence's upcoming dates here, and pre-order her new album Dance Fever on vinyl here.