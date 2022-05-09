Florence + The Machine played Alice Tully Hall (video, setlist), add new NYC & LA dates to tour

Florence + The Machine's new album Dance Fever is out on Friday (pre-order on vinyl), and she has a big fall tour lined up supporting it, with North American dates in September and October. She's now expanded that tour, adding additional shows in NYC and Los Angeles. See updated dates below.

The second NYC show is on September 17 at Madison Square Garden, the day after the first, which is on September 16 at the same venue. Sam Fender and Noga Erez open both dates.

For Los Angeles, the second show is on October 15 at Hollywood Bowl, the day after the first, on October 14 at the same venue. Night one is with Griff, and night two is with Wet Leg.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, May 10 at 10 AM.

Florence also just played theater shows in both cities, including NYC's Alice Tully Hall on Friday night (5/6). That show featured a mix of songs from throughout her discography, and you can see the setlist, and watch some fan-taken videos from it, below.

SETLIST: FLORENCE + THE MACHINE @ ALICE TULLY HALL, 5/6/2022

Heaven Is Here

King

What Kind of Man

Kiss With a Fist

Free

Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

What the Water Gave Me

June

Girls Against God

Ship to Wreck

Cosmic Love

Howl

Never Let Me Go

Hunger

My Love

Big God

Queen of Peace

Shake It Out

Encore:

The End of Love

Dog Days Are Over

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE: 2022 TOUR

September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC*

September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON*

September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL†

September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN†

September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI†

September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.†

September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA†

September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†%

September 17 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†%

September 20 Ascend Amphitheatre Nashville, TN‡

September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡

September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡

September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§

September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§

October 1 Ball Arena Denver, CO

October 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**

October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA††

October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**

October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††

October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††

October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA^

October 15 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA††

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg

^ with Griff

% with Noga Erez