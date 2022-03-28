Florence + the Machine plot 2022 tour w/ Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, more (BV Presale for NYC)

Florence + the Machine have a new album, Dance Fever, on the way in May (pre-order on vinyl), and after announcing a pair of intimate US theater shows this spring to celebrate its release, she's now announced a full North American tour. The shows run through September and October, and she's lined up some killer support for them, including Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, Yves Tumor, King Princess and Sam Fender, varying by date. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees, and you can see all dates below.

The new NYC date is at Madison Square Garden on September 16, with Sam Fender. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, March 31 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BVFEVER. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE: 2022 TOUR

April 29 Los Angeles Theatre Los Angeles, CA

May 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center New York, NY

September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC*

September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON*

September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL†

September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN†

September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI†

September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.†

September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA†

September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†

September 20 Ascend Amphitheatre Nashville, TN‡

September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡

September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡

September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§

September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§

October 1 Ball Arena Denver, CO

October 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**

October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA††

October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**

October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††

October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††

October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg