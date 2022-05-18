Florence + the Machine releases cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” (listen)

Florence + the Machine just released her new album Dance Fever last week (read our review), and now she has released a deluxe edition, featuring acoustic versions of four songs from the album, plus an acoustic (with drums) cover of The Stooges' classic "Search and Destroy." Even as an acoustic song, she keeps the revved-up energy of the original intact, and it's a real treat to hear this song with Florence's larger-than-life voice. Listen below.

Florence is also sampled on the new Kendrick Lamar album, and she has an upcoming tour, including NYC shows on September 16 and 17 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE: 2022 TOUR

September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC*

September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON*

September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL†

September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN†

September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI†

September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.†

September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA†

September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†%

September 17 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†%

September 20 Ascend Amphitheatre Nashville, TN‡

September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡

September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡

September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§

September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§

October 1 Ball Arena Denver, CO

October 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**

October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA††

October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**

October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††

October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††

October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA^

October 15 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA††

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg

^ with Griff

% with Noga Erez