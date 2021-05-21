Florence + The Machine share “Call Me Cruella’ from Disney’s ‘Cruella’ soundtrack

Next week Disney releases Cruella, a quasi-prequel to 101 Dalmatians that finally gives us the backstory on villain Cruella de Vil and why she's so damn evil. Whether or not we need that backstory -- it's all right there in her name? -- the film looks stylish and fun, with Emma Stone vamping as a young Cruella and a cast that includes Emma Thompson and more.

The score is by Nicholas Britell, who does all of Barry Jenkins' films (as well as HBO's Succession), and the title theme, "Call me Cruella," is sung by Florence + The Machine, who co-wrote the song with Britell (and a few others). It works in a little of the original animated film's "Cruella de Vil" before going off on it's own sweeping path. It's pretty good! “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs," says Florence. "And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

Britell, meanwhile, says, "I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on 'Call me Cruella.' With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60’s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums.

You can watch the lyric video for "Call Me Cruella" below.

Cruella hits theaters on May 27 and will be available to rent via Disney+ Premium on May 28. Watch the trailer below.

In related news, Florence is collaborating with Thomas Bartlett, aka Doveman, on a new Broadway musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

The Replacements covered "Cruella de Vil" for Hal Wilner's 1988 Disney tribute, Stay Awake, and you can listen to that below too.