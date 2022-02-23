Florence + The Machine shares new single “King” (watch video)

Florence + The Machine has been teasing something, and now she's shared a new single, "King," with an accompanying video directed by Autumn de Wilde, which you can watch below.

"As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much," Florence says about the song. "I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modeled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not."

Florence's last full-length album, High as Hope, came out in 2018; perhaps this is the first single from its follow-up? Stay tuned.