Florence Welch & Thomas Bartlett’s ‘Great Gatsby’ musical will premiere in 2024

Florence Welch & Thomas Bartlett's stage musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby has been in the works for a few years now, and they've just announced that it will make its debut in 2024 at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. Titled Gatsby, Welch wrote the lyrics and the book was written by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), with music by Welch and Bartlett. Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) will direct, and choreography is by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

"This book has haunted me for a large part of my life," Welch said in 2021. "It contains some of my favourite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song."

More details will be announced soon.