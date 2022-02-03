Florida grungy punks Baseline prep new EP (stream “Sleep”)

Ocala, Florida grungy punks Baseline are gearing up for a new EP, Landfill, due March 4 via Salvaged Records. We're premiering first single "Sleep," a big, bold, anthemic song that fans of stuff like Title Fight, Superheaven, and Heart Attack Man might wanna check out. "'Sleep' is my interpretation of some of my personal addictions," singer/guitarist Andrew Miller tells us. "This song can be hard sometimes to sing in front of people, but it's always feels worth it once I get to the part where Jason's and I do our guitar/bass duet."

Listen below...