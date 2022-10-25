Florist announce Brooklyn show ahead of 2023 European tour

Brooklyn's Florist released a new self-titled album, their fourth full-length, in July, and they'll resume their touring for it in 2023, when they head to Europe and the UK in January and March. Before that, they've announced a hometown show in December, happening at Pioneer Works on December 15. Tickets are on sale now.

See all of their upcoming dates, and stream Florist below.

--

FLORIST: 2022-2023 TOUR

Dec 15 Pioneer Works Brooklyn, NY

Jan 5 Mono Glasgow, UK

Jan 6 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

Jan 7 Hare and Hounds Birmingham, UK

Jan 8 Elsewhere Margate, UK

Jan 10 Le Hasard Ludique Paris, France

Jan 11 Bad Bonn Dudingen, Switzerland

Jan 12 Bogen F Zürich, Switzerland

Jan 13 Club Manufaktur Schorndorf, Germany

Jan 14 Kantine am Berghain Berlin, Germany

Jan 15 Goldener Salon Hamburg, Germany

Jan 16 Bumann & Sohn Cologne, Germany

Mar 16 Strange Brew Bristol, UK

Mar 17 The Hope and Ruin Brighton, UK

Mar 18 Theatre, EartH London, UK

Mar 19 Wilde Westen, ehem. De Kreun Kortrijk, Belgium

Mar 20 Botanique - Rotonde Brussels, Belgium

Mar 21 Rotondes Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Mar 22 Ekko Utrecht, Netherlands

Mar 24 Loco Club Valencia, Spain

Mar 25 La Textil Barcelona, Spain