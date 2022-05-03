Florist share “Spring in Hours” from new self-titled LP, announce US summer tour

Florist have a new self titled album on the way, due out July 29 via Double Double Whammy. Following first single "Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)," they've shared another new single, "Spring in Hours." Emily Sprague calls it "a love song for cycles, seasons, growth, bugs, flowers, friendship, all the atoms in the universe, the chaos that created us, and the void which everything returns to," continuing, “Musically for Florist, it’s our collaboration as a group in full spectrum. We arranged, played, produced, and recorded the song ourselves. Often at night alongside the crickets you can hear playing along." It's accompanied by a video directed by V Haddad, which you can watch below.

Florist have also announced a US summer tour supporting their new album. It begins in NYC and hits Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on July 30, and tickets are on sale now.

FLORIST: 2022 TOUR

7/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

8/1 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

8/2 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

8/5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

8/7 - Boise, ID @ Kin

8/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

8/9 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

8/15 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

8/16 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

8/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

8/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

8/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

8/22 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/24 - Washington DC @ DC9

8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

8/26 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

8/27 - Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)