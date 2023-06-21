Florry announce new album ‘The Holey Bible,’ share “Drunk and High”

Philly alt-country band Florry have announced that they'll follow this year's Sweet Guitar Solos EP with a new full-length album, The Holey Bible, on August 4 via Dear Life Records (pre-order). It includes "Cowgirl In A Ditch" (which was also on Sweet Guitar Solos and released as a demo in 2020), as well as lead single "Drunk and High." Picking up where the EP left off, "Drunk and High" is raw, rustic, communal, and full of tangible emotions and great melodies. Check it out below.

Florry are gearing up to open Kurt Vile's July tour, including the Jersey City show on July 20 at White Eagle Hall. They also open the Asheville date of the Horsegirl / Lifeguard tour, and they play Brooklyn's Purgatory on August 3. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Drunk and High

2. Take My Heart

3. Hot Weather

4. Cowgirl Giving

5. Big Fall

6. Big Winter

7. ILY ILY

8. Say It Again

9. Cowgirl in a Ditch

10. Song for My Art

11. From Where You Are

Florry -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/20 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^

7/22 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

7/23 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns ^

7/24 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

7/25 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

7/26 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

7/27 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

7/28 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle *

8/02 - Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts

8/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

8/04 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

8/05 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

8/11 - St. Louis, MO @ Central Stage

8/12 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

8/13 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

9/09 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

@ = with Kurt Vile and the Violators

*= with Horsegirl and Lifeguard