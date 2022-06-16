Flume adds Brooklyn & Boston dates to tour; Eartheater & more opening

Having just put on a stellar set at NYC's Governors Ball, Flume has added two headlining Brooklyn shows and a Boston date to his upcoming US tour. He'll hit Brooklyn Mirage on September 29 and 30 with Prospa, Eartheater, and I.Jordan and Boston's Roadrunner on October 2 with Prospa and I.Jordan. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/23) at 10 AM. Updated dates and tour poster below.

Flume recently released his new album Palaces (ft. Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, and more), and vinyl is shipping in July. Pick up a black vinyl copy here.

Meanwhile, Eartheater guests on the new LSDXOXO single that came out earlier this week. Check that out below.

Flume -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 18 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

July 8 Pohoda Festival Trenčín, SK

July 9 Mad Cool Festival Madrid, ES

July 11 KOKO London, UK

July 12 KOKO London﻿, UK

July 14 Super Bock Super Rock Sesimbra, PT

July 16 L’Olympia Paris﻿, FR

July 17 Dour Festival Dour, BE

July 19 Astra Berlin, DE

September 1 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

September 2 The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA

September 3 Phoenix Raceway Phoenix, AZ

September 6 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

September 7 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

September 10 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA

September 12 PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, B.C.

September 14 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

September 16 Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID

September 17 Ogden Amphitheater Salt Lake City, UT

September 24 Portola Music Festival San Francisco, CA

September 29 Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY

September 30 Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY

October 2 Roadrunner Boston, MA

October 7-9 ACL Festival Austin, TX

October 14-16 ACL Festival Austin, TX

November 11 Red Hill Auditorium Perth, AUS

November 16 Riverstage Brisbane, AUS

November 18 The Dome at Sydney Showground Sydney, AUS

November 24 John Cain Arena Melbourne, AUS

November 26 Exhibition Park for Spilt Milk Festival Canberra, AUS

November 30 Adelaide Entertainment Centre Adelaide, AUS

December 2 Regatta Grounds Hobart, AUS

December 3 Victoria Park for Spilt Milk Festival Ballarat, AUS

December 4 Doug Jennings Park for Spilt Milk Festival Gold Coast, AUS