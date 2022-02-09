Flume announces tour with Floating Points, Jon Hopkins, Tinashe, Tkay Maidza, Magdalena Bay, more

Australian electronic musician Flume's recently announced new album Palaces comes out May 20 via Future Classic and features a stacked list of guest appearances (Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Kučka, Vergen Maria, Emma Louise, Laurel, and May-A), and he'll support it with a North American tour that's also stacked with great openers: Floating Points, Jon Hopkins, Tinashe, Tkay Maidza, Magdalena Bay, Channel Tres, Chrome Sparks, Jim-E Stack, Oklou, Shlohmo, DJ Seinfeld, Eprom, Prospa, and TSHA, varying by date.

The tour begins in Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 14 before hitting Coachella, and it also hits NYC's Governors Ball, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom (two nights), Philly's Mann Center, and more, before wrapping up with a two-night stand at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater on September 6 & 7. Flume also says more dates TBA.

Sign up for the presale and see which openers are on which dates here. All dates are listed below.

Flume -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 14 Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV

April 16 Coachella Indio, CA

April 23 Coachella Indio, CA

May 23 The Sylvee Madison, WI

May 26 Armory Minneapolis, MN

May 27 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

May 28 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

May 31 RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON

June 2 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI

June 3 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH

June 4 KEMBA LIVE! Columbus, OH

June 5 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

June 8 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

June 10 Skyline Stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA

June 11 Governor’s Ball New York, NY

June 12 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC

June 15 Orlando Amphitheater Orlando, FL

June 18 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

September 6 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

September 7 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Palaces Tracklist

1. Highest Building (feat. Oklou)

2. Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A)

3. DHLC

4. ESCAPE (feat. Kučka)—with Quiet Bison

5. I Can’t Tell (feat. LAUREL)

6. Get U

7. Jasper’s Song

8. Only Fans (feat. Virgen Maria)

9. Hollow (feat. Emma Louise)

10. Love Light

11. Sirens (feat. Caroline Polachek)

12. Go

13. Palaces (feat. Damon Albarn)