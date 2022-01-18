Fly Anakin announces new album ‘Frank,’ shares Madlib-produced single “No Dough”

Richmond rapper Fly Anakin has released a lot of music over the past seven years or so (including a recent collaborative album and EP with Pink Siifu), but he just announced what he's calling his debut album, Frank, due March 11 via Lex Records. It includes recent singles "Ghost" (ft. Nickelus F) and "Sean Price," as well as the just-released, Madlib-produced "No Dough." Madlib gives Anakin a mind-bending, head-nod-inducing psychedelic beat, and Anakin's tongue-twisters fit the vibe perfectly. The song comes with an equally dizzying video directed by Skyler Vander Molen. Check it out below.

The album also features contributions from Pink Siifu, Big Kahuna OG, Billz Egypt, and Henny L.O.. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Love Song (Come Back)

2. Dontbeafraid (feat. Henny L.O.)

3. Sean Price

4. Underdog Theme

5. Kenneth Cole Collections (Skit)

6. WaxPoetic

7. Black Be The Source (feat. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt)

8. Ghost (feat. Nickelus F.)

9. Class Clown (Interlude)

10. Bread (Skit)

11. No Dough

12. Grammy Snubnose

13. Bad Business (Killswitch)

14. Poisonous Primates

15. Fly Away (Skit)

16. Telepathic (feat. Big Kahuna OG)

17. Bag Man