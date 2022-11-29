Flying Lotus announces New Year’s Eve show in NYC

Flying Lotus is set to play a one-off New Year's Eve show at NYC's Webster Hall, with opening sets by Matthew Dear, DJ Manny, and Ryan Celsius. Things kick off on 12/31 at 9 PM. Tickets go on sale Thursday (12/1) at 10 AM with presales starting Wednesday (11/30).

FlyLo also recently released the score to his horror segment "Ozzy's Dungeon," which he directed himself and co-wrote with Zoe Cooper. It satirizes a '90s children's game show, and is part of the found-footage horror anthology film V/H/S/99. Check it out below.