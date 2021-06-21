Flying Lotus announces NYC show with Jerry Paper

While he hasn't announced a full tour yet, Flying Lotus has begun to reveal tour dates as live music returns from its COVID pause. Earlier this month he played shows at Hollywood Bowl with Thundercat, and Red Rocks Amphitheater; now he's announced another show. It happens in NYC at The Brooklyn Mirage on July 29. Support comes from Jerry Paper, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 11 AM. There's also a venue presale you can sign up for.

FlyLo is also playing Pitchfork Festival in September, and his new anime series, Yasuke, premiered on Netflix earlier this year. Stream its OST below.