Flying Lotus announces orchestral shows (BAM included)

Brooklyn Academy of Music has announced the lineup of their 2022 Next Wave festival, featuring opera, theater, dance, music, and art installations. It includes two nights with Flying Lotus, who will be performing with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and the Wordless Music Orchestra on October 6 and 7. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 23 to the general public, and Thursday, June 9 to BAM Members and Patrons.

Flying Lotus will premiere the orchestral performance he's bringing to BAM at Hollywood Bowl, with Hiatus Kaiyote and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, in August. The same month, he'll also take the show to San Diego's The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, where he'll be joined by Hiatus Kaiyote and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

As for Next Wave, the 2022 edition also features the US stage premiere of director Ivo van Hove's adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Life, the NY premiere of Thomas Ostermeier's production of Hamlet, the NY debut of Brazilian choreographer Lia Rodrigues with Encantado, the US premiere of the Emanuel Gat-choeographed LOVETRAIN2020 (featuring the music of Tears for Fears), and more. Find the full lineup and details at BAM's site.

See pictures from Flying Lotus' Carnegie Hall trio set from earlier this year below.