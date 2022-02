Carnegie Hall's Afrofuturism festival is underway, and on Saturday (2/12), Flying Lotus played the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. FlyLo was joined by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on violin and Brandee Younger on harp for the electroacoustic set, and the show was an audiovisual experience with all kinds of images projected all over the gorgeous venue's walls. Pictures of the very special night (by Sachyn Mital) continue below...