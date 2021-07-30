Flying Lotus played Brooklyn Mirage with Reggie Watts and Jerry Paper (pics)

Flying Lotus played NYC on Thursday night, a big show at outdoor venue Brooklyn Mirage. He came armed with a dazzling light show, as usual, as well as a DJ booth shot full of arrows. During his set, FlyLo paid tribute to Chick Corea and MF Doom, and near the end he brought out set opener Reggie Watts as well his pal Marc Rebillet for some live beats and improvisation.

Reggie did his own set right before FlyLo, in his usual loop-pedal style, and the night was opened by L.A. eccentric Jerry Paper. Check out pics from the whole night at Brooklyn Mirage below.

Earlier in the day Rebillet and Watts played a free set in Seward Park in Manhattan and you can check out a little Instagram footage of that below.

Flying Lotus, Watts and Rebillet also jammed together recently in a live session for the H3 Podcast and you can watch that below.

You can catch FlyLo at Pitchfork and Hopscotch in September.

photos by Nick Karp