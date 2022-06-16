Flying Lotus releases new double single “The Room”/”You Don’t Know” (listen)

Flying Lotus, experimental DJ/producer extraordinaire, has released double single "The Room"/"You Don't Know" via Warp Records. Both singles feature vocals by LA singer Devin Tracy. They're heavily R&B inspired with a classic, softly funky sound that feels straight out of the '90s. Listen below.

FlyLo has some upcoming orchestral shows in California and NYC. This includes a pair of shows October 6 and 7 at BAM with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Wordless Music Orchestra. Tickets for the general public go on sale June 23.

Devin Tracy, who released his new EP don't take it personal last year, plays Afropunk Brooklyn.