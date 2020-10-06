Flying Lotus, Roisin Murphy & more playing Mixcloud’s new livestream series

Streaming platform Mixcloud are launching a new ticketed livestream series called Tickets that begins this month and continues through November with a pretty great lineup. It begins with Lafawndah on October 25, followed by Flying Lotus on Halloween, then Róisín Murphy on November 14, and finally Leon Vynehall on November 21. Each stream will be broadcast three times.

Here's more on the Lawfawndah stream:

Lafawndah is joined by a cast assembled from some of London's most exciting musicians: Theon Cross (Tuba), Nathaniel Cross (Trombone), Valentina Magaletti (Percussion), and Coby Sey (Synth/Vocals). Filmed at St James Church, Clapton, the home of Church of Sound, this is the first performance of new album The Fifth Season (Latency Records) with the full ensemble, documented and dramatised with the directorial eye of Trustfall. Here the elemental, electro-acoustic chamber ballads of the album are given a new, communal life, captured in Lafawndah's inimitable synthesis of volatility and stagecraft.

And more on Leon Vynehall:

Leon Vynehall presents 'A Little More Liquid’. An audio-visual exploration with Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson. Filmed by CHILD studio. An exclusive audio-visual performance for Mixcloud presenting brand new music and re-worked favourites performed by Vynehall together with the unique and compelling visual mastery of Eric Timothy Carlson & Aaron Anderson, filmed by CHILD studio. Collectively they explore and merge their respective audio and visual worlds for ‘A Little More Liquid’.

No further details on the FlyLo or Róisín Murphy streams at the moment. Tickets for Lafawndah, FlyLo, and Leon Vynehall on sale now. Ticket link for Róisín coming Thursday (10/8).

The series is intended to help support artists during these concert-less times. "Launching Tickets is our next step in helping artists and creators generate new income and building out a full-stack music platform, with creators at the core," said Mixcloud CEO Nico Perez.

Flyer and broadcast times below.

Meanwhile, Róisín Murphy just released her great new album Róisín Machine last week.

Lawfawndah Broadcast Times (10/25)

Broadcast #1 (London)

9pm GMT // 5pm EDT // 2pm PDT

Broadcast #2 (New York)

9pm EDT // 6pm PDT // 1am GMT*

Broadcast #3 (Los Angeles)

9pm PDT // Midnight EDT // 4am GMT*

*Oct 26th

Flying Lotus Broadcast Times (10/31)

Broadcast #1 (Tokyo)

9pm JST // 12pm GMT // 5am PDT

Broadcast #2 (London)

9pm GMT // 2pm PDT // 6am JST*

Broadcast #3 (Los Angeles)

8pm PDT // 3am GMT* // Noon JST*

*Nov 1st

Róisín Murphy Broadcast Times (11/14)

TBA

Leon Vynehall Broadcast Times (11/21)

Broadcast #1 (London)

9pm GMT // 4pm ET // 1pm PT

Broadcast #2 (New York)

9pm ET // 6pm PT // 2am GMT*

Broadcast #3 (Los Angeles)

9pm PT // 12am ET* // 5am GMT*

*Nov 22nd