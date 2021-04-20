Flying Lotus shares new singles (one ft. Thundercat) from upcoming Netflix series

Flying Lotus has shared two new songs from an upcoming Netflix anime series, Yasuke. "Black Gold," which features Thundercat, is the opening theme to the series, and "Between Memories," featuring Niki Randa, plays over its closing credits. Hear both songs below.

Yasuke, which FlyLo consulted on the story for, premieres on Netflix on April 29. The six-episode children's series was created by LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters, Children of Ether, The Boondocks), and Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and The Black Messiah, Atlanta) voices the title character.

"[LeSean] and I talked about being outsiders in anime,” FlyLo says. "I was like, ‘Why aren't more Black kids trying to do this? Why is it so out of the ordinary?' He was saying that it's because they don't have examples."

Meanwhile, FlyLo performs at Glass House Fest, a socially distanced in-person and streaming concert that also features Duckwrth, Blackillac, and Mike E. Winfield. Tickets to attend in person are sold out, but you can stream it for free on Tuesday (4/20) at 10 PM ET on YouTube and Twitch.