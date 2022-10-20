Flying Lotus shares soundtrack to ‘V/H/S/99′ segment “Ozzy’s Dungeon”

Flying Lotus directed a segment of the newly-released found-footage horror anthology film V/H/S/99, marking his second directorial credit. The segment, "Ozzy's Dungeon," satirizes a '90s children's game show (à la Legends of the Hidden Temple) and was cowritten by FlyLo and Zoe Cooper. V/H/S/99 is available to stream now through Shudder, AMC's horror streaming service.

Flying Lotus has now released released Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy's Dungeon via Warp Records. The soundtrack accompanies the nostalgic, lo-fi feel of the film, with emphasis on 8-bit-reminiscent synths. It's his second score of the year, following his soundtrack for Apple Original documentary series They Call Me Magic. Check out the track list and album art for Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy's Dungeon and stream it below.

Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy's Dungeon loading...

Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon

01. Opening (1996-1999)

02. Rules Of The Game

03. Host Talk

04. Interview Music / What Do YOU Wish For?

05. Catch That Meat

06. Consolation Prizes

07. Battle On!