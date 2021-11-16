Flying Lotus, Sun Ra Arkestra, Moor Mother & more playing Carnegie Hall’s Afrofuturism Fest

Carnegie Hall has announced its next citywide festival, Afrofuturism, happening in February and March of 2022. Describing Astrofuturism as "an ever-expansive aesthetic and practice— where music, visual arts, science fiction, and technology intersect to imagine alternate realities and a liberated future viewed through the lens of Black cultures," Carnegie Hall writes, "Whether you know Afrofuturism through Alice Coltrane, the literary genius of Octavia E. Butler, the glowing world of comics, or the mythos of Sun Ra and P-Funk, epiphanies will abound in this experiential saga through the realm of Astro-Blackness."

The festival includes performances from Flying Lotus (on Saturday, February 12 at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage), Sun Ra Arkestra (with special guests Kelsey Lu and Moor Mother, on Thursday, February 17 at Zankel Hall), Nicole Mitchell and Angel Bat Dawid (on Thursday, February 24 at Zankel Hall), Chimurenga Renaissance and Fatoumata Diawara (on Friday, March 4 at Zankel Hall), Carl Craig Synthesizer Ensemble (on Saturday, March 19 at Zankel Hall), Theo Croker (on Saturday, March 26 at Zankel Hall), and more, plus exhibitions, talks, and more happening both in person and online and hosted by 60 cultural institutions across NYC, to be announced in January. See the full lineup so far here.

Tickets are on sale now for current subscribers and donors, and go on sale to the general public Wednesday, November 17 at 11 AM.