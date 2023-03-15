Flying Lotus will direct and score new sci-fi/horror film ‘Ash’

Flying Lotus has another movie on the way, the second feature he's directed. Ash is a sci-fi/horror film and, like his debut feature Kuso, he'll score it as well. Deadline reports that Ash follows as "a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events." The screenplay was written by Joni Remmler, and XYZ Films and GFC Films have signed on to produce. Echo Lake Entertainment will executive produce, and production is set for this summer.

Flying Lotus is no stranger to the film world. As mentioned, he directed body horror anthology Kuso, which premiered at Sundance in 2017. In 2022, he directed and scored "Ozzy's Dungeon," a segment in horror anthology V/H/S/99. “I’ve a strong desire to innovate in the sci-fi space,” Flying Lotus said of his upcoming effort, “and I really want to show the world something they’ve never seen before.”