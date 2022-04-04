Flying Raccoon Suit and Stuck Lucky announce tour

Two very good, very different US ska-punk bands, Flying Raccoon Suit and Stuck Lucky, are teaming up for a spring tour that hits the Northeast, Southeast, Nashville, Kentucky and more. Flying Raccoon Suit, who self-released their great new album Afterglow last year (and an EP of re-imaginings last month) have a genre-defying sound that mixes ska with punk, metal, hardcore, indie rock, jazz, surf rock, Klezmer, and more; while Stuck Lucky, who released the killer Facing Reality split LP with Still Alive on Bad Time Records in 2020, have a much heavier ska-core vibe.

The tour hits NYC on May 27 at Otto's Shrunken Head, and there's also a Trenton, NJ show at Mill Hill Basement on May 26. All dates are listed below.

