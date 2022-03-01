Foals announce new album ‘Life is Yours’ (stream 2 tracks)

Foals have announced new album Life is Yours, which will be out June 1 via ADA. “We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness," says frontman Yannis Philippakis. "It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

The new single off the album is the very danceable "2AM," which features a video they shot in Kyiv with Ukranian director Tanu Muiño and made with an all Ukrainian crew. Foals shared behind-the-scenes shots from the video's set last week, writing, "wishing all our friends in Ukraine love & courage." You can watch the video, along with the video for "Wake Me Up," below.

Foals have UK / European headline and festival dates lined up for the summer but nothing in North America yet. Stay tuned.

Life is Yours tracklist:

1. ‘Life Is Yours’

2. ‘Wake Me Up’

3. ‘2am’

4. ‘2001’

5. ‘(summer sky)’

6. ‘Flutter’

7. ‘Looking High’

8. ‘Under The Radar’

9. ‘Crest of the Wave’

10. ‘The Sound’

11. ‘Wild Green’