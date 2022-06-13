Foals announce North American fall tour

Foals' new album Life is Yours is out this Friday (6/17), and they've just announced a fall tour in support. Dates kick off October 28 in Las Vegas and wrap up in Portland, ME on December 18, with stops in Austin, Vancouver, Denver, Oakland, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Cleveland, NYC, and more. All dates are listed, along with videos for album singles "2am" and "2001," below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on December 16, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local time.

Foals - 2022 Life Is Yours North American Tour Dates

Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 29 – San Diego, CA at SOMA

Oct 30 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

Nov 1 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov 3 – Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

Nov 4 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Nov 7 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom

Nov 8 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 12 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

Nov 13 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

Nov 15 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

Nov 19 – Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)

Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

Dec 1 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec 2 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

Dec 6 – Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

Dec 7 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

Dec 9 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!

Dec 10 – Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Dec 11 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom

Dec 13 – Washington DC at The Anthem

Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall

Dec 16 – New York, NY at Terminal 5

Dec 17 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner

Dec 18 – Portland, ME at State Theatre