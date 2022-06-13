Foals announce North American fall tour
Foals' new album Life is Yours is out this Friday (6/17), and they've just announced a fall tour in support. Dates kick off October 28 in Las Vegas and wrap up in Portland, ME on December 18, with stops in Austin, Vancouver, Denver, Oakland, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Cleveland, NYC, and more. All dates are listed, along with videos for album singles "2am" and "2001," below.
The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on December 16, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local time.
Foals - 2022 Life Is Yours North American Tour Dates
Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 29 – San Diego, CA at SOMA
Oct 30 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
Nov 1 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov 3 – Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
Nov 4 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
Nov 7 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom
Nov 8 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov 12 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo
Nov 13 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
Nov 15 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
Nov 19 – Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)
Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium
Dec 1 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec 2 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
Dec 6 – Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
Dec 7 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
Dec 9 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!
Dec 10 – Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Dec 11 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Dec 13 – Washington DC at The Anthem
Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall
Dec 16 – New York, NY at Terminal 5
Dec 17 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner
Dec 18 – Portland, ME at State Theatre