Folk guitarist Dennis Cahill (The Gloaming) has died

Folk musician Dennis Cahill, who was a member of supergroup The Gloaming, has died at 68. The news came from his family via his website. They wrote:

Our dearest Dennis passed away peacefully on Monday evening, with his beloved Mary by his side as she has throughout his journey. Just moments before — we were comforting Dennis while The Lament for Limerick from Dennis’ album with Martin was on in the background — and as the track advanced to My Love is in America, Mary turned off the player, leaned over to hug and kiss Dennis one last time – and then he was gone… Too heartbroken to write any more… ​Play a tune today.

Sing a song.

Tell a corny joke.

Sip a whiskey.

Cherish a memory…

Born June 16, 1954 in Chicago to Irish parents, Dennis began playing guitar at age nine and went on to study at Chicago Musical College. In the late '80s, he formed The Midnight Court with fiddle player Martin Hayes, and they continued collaborating after the band broke up. They formed The Gloaming in 2011 with Iarla Ó Lionáird, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, and Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and released three albums, the most recent being The Gloaming 3 in 2019.

Rest in peace, Dennis. Listen to some of his music, below.