Folly and The Best of the Worst talk mixing ska with hardcore, ska’s reputation, their new split & more

On the heels of releasing their new Wavebreaker #3 split on Bad Time Records, Folly and The Best of the Worst join us on the BrooklynVegan podcast for an interview about their mutual admiration for one another, how they came to meet and do a split, the music on the split (including Folly's first song in 14 years), and both existing as bands who mix ska with heavy metallic post-hardcore -- an unusual combination that both of these bands pull off expertly. We also dug into the recent all-star Folly cover, some Folly history, some ska history, why ska got a bad reputation and why there's renewed interest in it now, and much more. Listen on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Pick up Wavebreaker #3 here.

