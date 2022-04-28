Fontaines D.C. continued Brooklyn Steel run w/ Just Mustard (pics, setlist), played Seth Meyers
Fontaines D.C. are on their North American tour supporting their excellent third album, Skinty Fia (pre-order on limited red vinyl), and after being sidelined for a couple of shows after frontman Grian Chatten was diagnosed with laryngitis, the band returned to the stage for a pair of NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on Tuesday and Wednesday (4/26 and 4/27). We posted about night one, and below are pictures from night two by P Squared, Just Mustard's opening set included, and Fontaines' night two setlist (which was identical to night one).
Fontaines' appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, featuring an intense performance of Skinty Fia closer "Nabokov," aired last night as well, and you can watch it below too.
SETLIST: FONTAINES D.C. @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 4/27/2022
A Hero's Death
Sha Sha Sha
Jackie Down the Line
I Don't Belong
A Lucid Dream
Chequeless Reckless
Televised Mind
I Love You
Too Real
Big
Boys in the Better Land
Encore:
Hurricane Laughter
Nabokov