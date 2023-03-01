Fontaines D.C. cover Nick Drake’s “‘Cello Song” for new tribute comp ft. Feist, Liz Phair & more

Fontaines D.C. have shared a cover of Nick Drake's "Cello Song" from new tribute album The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake. Fontaines' rendition of the Five Leaves Left classic fully reimagines the song as a rollicking, uptempo rock song with splashes of acoustic guitar against driving drums. Hear it below below.

The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake is organized into four seasons, and features covers by Let's Eat Grandma, Christian Lee Hutson, AURORA, Famous Blue Cable and Feist, Liz Phair, John Parish & Aldous Harding, Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret, Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves, Emeli Sandé, and more. It was compiled by Nick Drake Estate manager Cally Calloman and Chrysalis Records CEO and Blue Raincoat Music co-founder Jeremy Lascelles. Jeremy says:

Cally and I embarked on this venture with one simple brief to each of the artists – that they ignore the original recording of Nick’s, and reinvent the song in their own unique style. It was really humbling to hear so many similar responses, with everyone saying how important Nick’s music was to them, and how much they wanted to be part of this project. As the results came in one by one, we were thrilled by the brilliance and invention that each artist had shown. They had done exactly what we hoped for - they had made the song their own.

Cally adds:

Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists. Jeremy and I also felt it crucial that the album should flow, as a cohesive listening experience, as opposed to a gallery of separate exhibits. Whether we have succeeded in these two ambitions, only the listener can tell. We are honoured and so grateful to all our friends, old and new, who took part in the making of this beautiful set.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake, out July 7 via Chrysalis Records, below.

Season 1:

1) The Wandering Hearts - Voice From A Mountain (prelude)

2) Fontaines DC - ‘Cello Song

3) Camille - Hazey Jane II

4) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey - Saturday Sun

5) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves - Road

6) Let’s Eat Grandma - From The Morning

7) David Gray - Place To Be

Season 2:

8) John Parish and Aldous Harding - Three Hours

9) Stick In The Wheel - Parasite

10) Ben Harper - Time Has Told Me

11) Emeli Sandé - One Of These Things First

12) Karine Polwart and Kris Drever - Northern Sky

13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem - Black Eyed Dog

Season 3:

1) Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves - Road (reprise)

2) Nadia Reid - Poor Boy

3) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss - Which Will

4) Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret - Harvest Breed

5) Katherine Priddy - I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind

6) AURORA - Pink Moon

7) Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello - Time Of No Reply

Season 4:

8) Famous Blue Cable ft. Feist - River Man

9) Liz Phair - Free Ride

10) Philip Selway - Fly

11) John Grant - Day Is Done

12) The Wandering Hearts - Voice From A Mountain