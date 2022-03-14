Fontaines D.C. covered U2’s “One”

Fontaines D.C. have covered fellow Dublin band U2's classic Achtung Baby single "One" for Apple Music's Home Sessions. They take the anthem and turn it into more of a '50s slow dance number akin to Roy Orbison, with lots of atmosphere. You can listen to that below.

In other news, Fontaines D.C. were named Best Band in the World at last week's NME awards, beating out Wolf Alice, Chvrches, HAIM, Amyl & the Sniffers, Måneskin and more for the title.

Fontaines D.C.'s highly anticipated third album, Skinty Fia, is due April 22 via Partisan, and you can preorder it now on translucent red vinyl, limited to 1500 copies and available exclusively in our shop.

The band will also be on tour this spring with Just Mustard and play two nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel, on April 26 (sold out) and April 27 (tickets).