Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten announces debut solo album, shares “Fairlies”

Just last week Fontaines D.C.'s frontman Grian Chatten released his debut solo single, and now he's announced his first solo album. Chaos for the Fly will be out June 30 via Partisan. “I was walking along Stoney Beach at night and it came to me on the waves,” says Chatten of the album. “I just stood there and looked at them and I heard the whole fucking thing. Every part of it, from the chord progressions to the string arrangements.”

He adds, “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express...The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”

Grian made the album with Fontaines producer Dan Carey and kept things minimal. “A lot of the album was written with just me and a guitar and I really like the idea of it being boiled down to those elements. That feeling of having the song in the palm of your hand, that control of having it with just you and a guitar. There’s an intensity as a result of that.”

The album includes "The Score," and Chatten has just shared the sweeping "Fairlies," as well as its animated video. “I wrote 'Fairlies' in intense heat. Partly in Jerez, Spain, partly in LA a couple of days before a Fontaines D.C. tour kicked off. It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer.” Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Fontaines DC will be on tour this summer with Arctic Monkeys, and dates include two shows at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on September 8 & 9.

Chaos For The Fly:

The Score

Last Time Every Time Forever

Fairlies

Bob’s Casino

All Of The People

East Coast Bed

Salt Throwers Off A Truck

I Am So Far

Season For Pain