Fontaines D.C. postpone shows; frontman Grian Chatten diagnosed with laryngitis

On tour for their new album Skinty Fia, Fontaines D.C. postponed their Asbury Park show this past Saturday (4/23) as frontman Grian Chatten had lost his voice. In a tweet that has since been deleted, they wrote on Saturday, "It's with a heavy heart that we have to cancel our show tonight at The Wonder Bar in Asbury, NJ as Grian has lost his voice. He will rest and hopefully be ok to continue the tour in Boston on Monday."

Sadly, Fontaines' Boston show tonight has also now been postponed. "Unfortunately Grian has been diagnosed with laryngitis and has been advised to rest his voice for a few days," the band wrote this morning in a new tweet. "Therefore sadly the show at Paradise Rock Club in Boston tonight won't be going ahead. We are working to reschedule the show so please hold onto your tickets and await further announcement."

No word yet on whether Fontaines D.C.'s two nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on Tuesday and Wednesday will still happen. Stay tuned.

The band's terrific third album, Skinty Fia, was released last week, and you can grab it on limited edition translucent red vinyl that's exclusive to our shop.