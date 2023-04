Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten shares debut solo single “The Score”

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has released his debut solo single, "The Score," which is out now via Partisan. If you associate him with the half-sung, half-spoken delivery he favors in Fontaines, you might be taken off guard by this harmony laden song that features gently plucked guitars and ticking drum machines.

“‘The Score’ is a heavyweight bated breath of lust," Grian says. "I wrote it in Madrid between an electric fan and a dying plant and I intend to keep it there. It was inspired by sugar and sunset.” You can watch the video below.

Fontaines DC will be on tour this summer with Arctic Monkeys and dates include two shows at NYC's Forest Hills Amphitheatre on September 8 & 9. All dates are listed below.

FONTAINES D.C. - 2023 TOUR DATE (SUPPORTING ARCTIC MONKEYS)

22/08/2023 - METRO, CHICAGO IL

23/08/2023 - THE RAVE, MILWAUKEE WI

25/08/2023 - THE ARMORY, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

26/08/2023 - THE ARMORY, MINNEAPOLIS, MN

27/08/2023 - UNITED CENTER, CHICAGO, IL

29/08/2023 - PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE, CLARKSTON, MI

30/08/2023 - BUDWEISER STAGE, TORONTO, ON

01/09/2023 - BUDWEISER STAGE, TORONTO, ON

02/09/2023 - BELL CENTRE, MONTREAL, QC

03/09/2023 - TD GARDEN, BOSTON, MA

05/09/2023 - TD PAVILION AT THE MANN, PHILADELPHIA, PA

07/09/2023 - MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION, COLUMBIA, MD

08/09/2023 - FOREST HILLS STADIUM, FOREST HILLS, NY

09/09/2023 - FOREST HILLS STADIUM, FOREST HILLS, NY

11/09/2023 - AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE, ALPHARETTA, GA

12/09/2023 - ASCEND AMPHITHEATER, NASHVILLE, TN

15/09/2023 - MOODY CENTER, AUSTIN, TX

16/09/2023 - DICKIES ARENA, FORT WORTH, TX

18/09/2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE, MORRISON, CO

19/09/2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE, MORRISON, CO

20/09/2023 - VIVINT ARENA, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

22/09/2023 - CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA, SEATTLE, WA

23/09/2023 - PACIFIC COLISEUM, VANCOUVER, BC

24/09/2023 - MODA CENTER, PORTLAND, OR

26/09/2023 - CHASE CENTER, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

27/09/2023 - GOLDEN 1 CENTER, SACRAMENTO, CA

29/09/2023 - THE KIA FORUM, LOS ANGELES, CA

30/09/2023 - THE KIA FORUM, LOS ANGELES, CA

01/10/2023 - THE KIA FORUM, LOS ANGELES

03/10/2023 - THE WILTERN, LOS ANGELES CA