Fontaines D.C. share “I Love You” from new album ‘Skinty Fia’
Fontaines D.C.'s Skinty Fia is one of the most anticipated albums of the spring (pre-order on limited edition, transparent red vinyl), and after having chewed on "Jackie Down the Line" for a month or so, we now have a second single. Using layered, shimmering guitars, the band lay down a dark mood on "I Love You" before the song builds to a full-on roar.
Frontman Grian Chatten says it's "the first overtly political song we've written," adding, “It's standing in the center of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs. That's how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”
You can watch the video, directed by Sam Taylor and featuring an intense, magnetic performance by Chatten, below.
Skinty Fia is due out April 22 via Partisan and you can preorder it now on translucent red vinyl, limited to 1500 copies and available exclusively in our shop.
Fontaines D.C. will be on tour this spring with Just Mustard and just added a second NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on April 27 (Their 4/26 Brooklyn Steel show is sold out). All dates are listed below.
FONTAINES D.C. - 2022 / 2023 TOUR DATES
Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]
Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
Fri-Mar-25 Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
Mon-Mar-28 Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda
Wed-Mar-30 Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B
Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
Mon-Apr-4 Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
Tue-Apr-5 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij
Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]
Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef
Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]
Thu-Apr-21 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Apr-27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]
Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]
Thurs-May-19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini
Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival
Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch
Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds
Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave
Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
Wed-June-29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival
Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT
Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues
Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]
Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
Tues-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica
Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party
Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert
Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn
Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival
Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival
Sat-Sep-16-18 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid
Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum