Fontaines D.C. share “I Love You” from new album ‘Skinty Fia’

Fontaines D.C.'s Skinty Fia is one of the most anticipated albums of the spring (pre-order on limited edition, transparent red vinyl), and after having chewed on "Jackie Down the Line" for a month or so, we now have a second single. Using layered, shimmering guitars, the band lay down a dark mood on "I Love You" before the song builds to a full-on roar.

Frontman Grian Chatten says it's "the first overtly political song we've written," adding, “It's standing in the center of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs. That's how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”

You can watch the video, directed by Sam Taylor and featuring an intense, magnetic performance by Chatten, below.

Skinty Fia is due out April 22 via Partisan and you can preorder it now on translucent red vinyl, limited to 1500 copies and available exclusively in our shop.

Fontaines D.C. will be on tour this spring with Just Mustard and just added a second NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on April 27 (Their 4/26 Brooklyn Steel show is sold out). All dates are listed below.

FONTAINES D.C. - 2022 / 2023 TOUR DATES

Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]

Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Fri-Mar-25 Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Mon-Mar-28 Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda

Wed-Mar-30 Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

Mon-Apr-4 Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

Tue-Apr-5 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef

Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]

Thu-Apr-21 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Apr-27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]

Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]

Thurs-May-19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini

Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch

Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds

Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

Wed-June-29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival

Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT

Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]

Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

Tues-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party

Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert

Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn

Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

Sat-Sep-16-18 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid

Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum