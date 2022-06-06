Fontaines D.C. share “Roman Holiday” video, announce fall North American dates ++ Chicago pics

Fontaines D.C. have made a video for "Roman Holiday," one of the standout cuts from this year's excellent Skinty Fia (get it on exclusive transparent red vinyl.) Directed by Sam Taylor, the '70s-inspired video is a bit of a Quentin Tarantino / Guy Ritchie style crime drama that Taylor says is "the result of attempting to challenge the monarchy and watching too much of The Rockford Files.” You can watch that below.

The band have also announced that they'll be back in North America this fall, with a mix of new dates and make-up shows when Fontaines had to cancel a few shows on their spring visit due to frontman Grian Chatten getting laryngitis. Those rescheduled shows include Boston, and Asbury Park's Stone Pony on October 5. New dates include San Diego, Los Angeles, Tucson, Dallas, Nashville, Baltimore and more. Check out their full tour schedule below.

You can also check out photos from Fontaines D.C. and Just Mustard's May 8 show at Chicago's Vic Theatre by Christian Heinzel. Those are below.

Grab Skinty Fia on exclusive transparent red vinyl, and pick up 2020's A Hero's Death too.

attachment-fontaines-dc-north-american-tour loading...

Fontaines D.C. - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Mon-June-6 | Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur [SOLD OUT]

Tue-June-7 | Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini

Wed-June-8 | Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

Fri-June-10 | Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch

Sat-June-11 | Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sun-June-12 | Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds

Mon-Jun-13 | Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

Wed-June-15 | Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

Fri-June-17 | Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

Sat-June-18 | Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

Mon-June-20 | Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

Sun-June-26 | Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

Wed-June-29 | Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

Thur-June-30 | Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

Sat-Jul-2 | Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-3 | Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Jul-6 | Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Sat-Jul-8 | Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival

Sun-Jul-9 | Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT

Thur-Jul-14 | Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

Fri-Jul-15 | London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

Sun-Jul-17 | Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Jul-18 | Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Wed-Jul-20 | Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]

Thur-Jul-21 | Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-24 | Suffolk, United Kingdom @ Latitude Festival

Thur-Aug-11 | Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

Fri-Aug-12 | Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

Sat-Aug-13 | Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Mon-Aug-15 | Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

Tues-Aug-16 | Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

Thur-Aug-18 | Saint-Malo, France @ La Route Du Rock

Fri-Aug 19 | Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party

Sat-Aug-20 | Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert

Sun-Aug-21 | Winterthurer, Switzerland @ Musikfestwochen

Tue-Aug-23 | Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn

Wed-Aug-24 | Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Thur-Aug-25 | Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

Sat-Aug-27 | Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

Sun-Aug-28 | Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

Fri-Sep-2 | Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

Fri-Sep-16 | San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat-Sep-17 | Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Festival

Tues-Sep-20 | Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Thur-Sep-22 | San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Fri-Sep-23 | Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sat-Sep-24 | Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Mon-Sep-26 | New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

Tues-Sep-27 | Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Thur-Sep-29 | Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Sat-Oct-1 | Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mon-Oct-3 | Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Tues-Oct-4 | Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Pittsburgh

Wed-Oct-5 | Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]

Thur-Oct-6 | Boston, MA @ House of Blues [rescheduled show, tickets remain valid]

Mon-Nov-7 | Hull, United Kingdom @ Bonus Arena

Tue-Nov-8 | Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Wed-Nov-9 | Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Fri-Nov-11 | Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Nov-12 | Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tue-Nov-15 | Stockton, United Kingdom @ Globe

Thur-Nov-17 | Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Fri-Nov-18 | Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Sat-Nov-19 | Swansea, United Kingdom @ Swansea Arena

Mon-Nov-21 | Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Thur-Nov-24 | London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

Fri-Nov-25 | London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

Sat-Nov-26 | London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

Mon-Nov-28 | Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

Wed-Nov-30 | Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

Thur-Dec-1 | Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Dec-2 | Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Dec-3 | Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Dec-5 | Limerick, Ireland @ Live At The Big Top [SOLD OUT]

Tue-Dec-6 | Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum

Wed-Dec-7 | Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall

Thur-Dec-8 | Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall

Wed-Feb-1 | Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

Thur-Feb-2 | Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid [SOLD OUT]

Tue-Feb-7 | Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Feb-8 | Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum [SOLD OUT]