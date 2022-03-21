Fontaines D.C. share ‘Skinty Fia’ title track (watch the video)
Fontaines D.C. have shared the title track of their anticipated third album, Skinty Fia (pre-order on exclusive translucent red vinyl). "Skinty Fia" is an Irish phrase that means "the damnation of the deer" and is used to display disappointment or annoyance. In this case, frontman Grian Chatten uses it to express his feelings of towards the "mutation' of Irish culture abroad -- the albums' artwork features a deer pulled out of its natural habitat and placed in a house.
Chatten told Rolling Stone the song itself is about "a doomed, paranoid relationship with influences of alcohol, drugs, and paranoia. … I'm sure in some way, that’s how I feel being here, that there’s this doom ringing in my head and I don’t know why." You get that same feeling listening to the magnetic, dark, and danceable song which features a hypnotic, fluid vocal from Chatten. Likewise, the video, directed by Hugh Mulhern, is set in a surreal club that feels somewhere between Eyes Wide Shut, Midsommar and The Wicker Man. Watch that below.
Skinty Fia is due April 22 via Partisan, and you can preorder it now on translucent red vinyl, limited to 1500 copies and available exclusively in our shop.
The band will also be on tour this spring with Just Mustard and play two nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel, on April 26 (sold out) and April 27 (tickets). Updated tour dates are listed below.
Fontaines D.C. - 2022 Tour Dates
Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]
Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo [SOLD OUT]
Fri-Mar-25 Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
Mon-Mar-28 Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda
Wed-Mar-30 Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B
Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser [SOLD OUT]
Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Apr-4 Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje [SOLD OUT]
Tue-Apr-5 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]
Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]
Thu-Apr-21 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]
Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]
Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Apr-27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall [SOLD OUT]
Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]
Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]
Thurs-May-19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]
Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini
Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival
Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch
Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds
Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave
Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
Sun-June-24-26 Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
Wed-June-2929 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]
Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival
Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT
Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues
Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]
Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]
Sun-Jul-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
Tues-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica
Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party
Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert
Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn
Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival
Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival
Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
Mon-Nov-7 Hull, United Kingdom @ Bonus Arena*
Tue-Nov-8 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*
Fri-Nov-11 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse*
Tue-Nov-15 Stockton, United Kingdom @ Globe*
Thur-Nov-17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*
Sat-Nov-19 Swansea, United Kingdom @ Swansea Arena*
Mon-Nov-21 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*
Thur-Nov-24 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo*
Mon-Nov-28 Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*
Wed-Nov-30 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street*
Sat-Dec-3 Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland*
Mon-Dec-5 Limerick, Ireland @ Live At The Big Top*
Tue-Dec-6 Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum*
Wed-Dec-7 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall*
FEBRUARY 2023
Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid
Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum