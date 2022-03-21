Fontaines D.C. share ‘Skinty Fia’ title track (watch the video)

Fontaines D.C. have shared the title track of their anticipated third album, Skinty Fia (pre-order on exclusive translucent red vinyl). "Skinty Fia" is an Irish phrase that means "the damnation of the deer" and is used to display disappointment or annoyance. In this case, frontman Grian Chatten uses it to express his feelings of towards the "mutation' of Irish culture abroad -- the albums' artwork features a deer pulled out of its natural habitat and placed in a house.

Chatten told Rolling Stone the song itself is about "a doomed, paranoid relationship with influences of alcohol, drugs, and paranoia. … I'm sure in some way, that’s how I feel being here, that there’s this doom ringing in my head and I don’t know why." You get that same feeling listening to the magnetic, dark, and danceable song which features a hypnotic, fluid vocal from Chatten. Likewise, the video, directed by Hugh Mulhern, is set in a surreal club that feels somewhere between Eyes Wide Shut, Midsommar and The Wicker Man. Watch that below.

Skinty Fia is due April 22 via Partisan, and you can preorder it now on translucent red vinyl, limited to 1500 copies and available exclusively in our shop.

The band will also be on tour this spring with Just Mustard and play two nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel, on April 26 (sold out) and April 27 (tickets). Updated tour dates are listed below.

Fontaines D.C. - 2022 Tour Dates

Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]

Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Mar-25 Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Mon-Mar-28 Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda

Wed-Mar-30 Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Apr-4 Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje [SOLD OUT]

Tue-Apr-5 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]

Thu-Apr-21 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Apr-27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]

Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]

Thurs-May-19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]

Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini

Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch

Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds

Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

Sun-June-24-26 Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

Wed-June-2929 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival

Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT

Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]

Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

Tues-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party

Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert

Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn

Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

Mon-Nov-7 Hull, United Kingdom @ Bonus Arena*

Tue-Nov-8 Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*

Fri-Nov-11 Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Victoria Warehouse*

Tue-Nov-15 Stockton, United Kingdom @ Globe*

Thur-Nov-17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*

Sat-Nov-19 Swansea, United Kingdom @ Swansea Arena*

Mon-Nov-21 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*

Thur-Nov-24 London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo*

Mon-Nov-28 Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy*

Wed-Nov-30 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street*

Sat-Dec-3 Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland*

Mon-Dec-5 Limerick, Ireland @ Live At The Big Top*

Tue-Dec-6 Derry, United Kingdom @ Millennium Forum*

Wed-Dec-7 Belfast, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall*

FEBRUARY 2023

Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid

Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum