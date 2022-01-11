Fontaines DC announce new LP & tour with Just Mustard, share “Jackie Down the Line”

Fontaines DC have announced their anticipated third album which is titled Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan. (Pre-order our exclusive translucent red vinyl edition.) For it, they once again worked with producer Dan Carey. Used colloquially as an expletive, album's title is an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer," whose meaning has been Anglicized and diluted over the years. The extinct Irish giant deer represents Ireland's identity for the band, and what it means to be Irish in 2022, even as they move away from home, is a theme explored on the album.

The first single from Skinty Fia is the driving "Jackie Down the Line," that comes with a colorful video directed by Hugh Mulhern. Watch that, and check out the tracklist, below. Fontaines DC will also be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 12 where they will perform another new song off the album.

The band have also announced a North American tour for this spring which is with fellow Irish group (and Partisan labelmates) Just Mustard. The tour includes NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 26, Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on April 23 and Los Angeles' Regent Theatre on May 18.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 15 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below

Tracklist:

In ár gCroíthe go deo

Big Shot

How Cold Love Is

Jackie Down The Line

Bloomsday

Roman Holiday

The Couple Across The Way

Skinty Fia

I Love You

Nabokov

FONTAINES DC - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Fri-Mar-25 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Mon-Mar-28 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

Tue-Mar-29 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

Mon-Apr-4 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Tue-Apr-5 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef

Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia

Thu-Apr-21 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#

Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Jul 14-17 Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues

Aug 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Aug 19-20 Creuse, France @ Check In Party

Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound