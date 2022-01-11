Fontaines DC announce new LP & tour with Just Mustard, share “Jackie Down the Line”
Fontaines DC have announced their anticipated third album which is titled Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan. (Pre-order our exclusive translucent red vinyl edition.) For it, they once again worked with producer Dan Carey. Used colloquially as an expletive, album's title is an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer," whose meaning has been Anglicized and diluted over the years. The extinct Irish giant deer represents Ireland's identity for the band, and what it means to be Irish in 2022, even as they move away from home, is a theme explored on the album.
The first single from Skinty Fia is the driving "Jackie Down the Line," that comes with a colorful video directed by Hugh Mulhern. Watch that, and check out the tracklist, below. Fontaines DC will also be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 12 where they will perform another new song off the album.
We're excited to partner with the band on an exclusive variant of Skinny Fia pressed on 140g translucent red vinyl and limited to 1500 copies worldwide. Pre-order yours HERE.
The band have also announced a North American tour for this spring which is with fellow Irish group (and Partisan labelmates) Just Mustard. The tour includes NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 26, Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on April 23 and Los Angeles' Regent Theatre on May 18.
Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 15 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below
Tracklist:
In ár gCroíthe go deo
Big Shot
How Cold Love Is
Jackie Down The Line
Bloomsday
Roman Holiday
The Couple Across The Way
Skinty Fia
I Love You
Nabokov
FONTAINES DC - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
Fri-Mar-25 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
Mon-Mar-28 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Tue-Mar-29 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
Mon-Apr-4 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Tue-Apr-5 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef
Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia
Thu-Apr-21 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#
Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Jul 14-17 Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
Aug 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
Aug 19-20 Creuse, France @ Check In Party
Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound