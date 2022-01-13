Fontaines DC brought a surreal stage show to Fallon (watch)

Fontaines DC just announced their anticipated new album Skinty Fia (pre-order exclusive red translucent vinyl) and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to perform the first single, "Jackie Down the Line." They were not in NYC at Fallon's 30 Rock studio, though; instead, this was a special filmed live performance featuring a slightly acousticized version of the song and a very cool, kinetic visual presentation.

You usually think of drones as being used for the sort of shots you'd normally have to hire a helicopter to use, but they also allow a camera to zoom all over a set in ways a human camerperson couldn't. It's an impressively staged "oner" shot that incorporates visual elements from the song's video (the bride, the kids in red dunce caps) as the band perform in an empty theater. Watch that below.

Skinty Fia is out April 22 via Partisan, and you can preorder our exclusive, limited edition translucent red vinyl variant.

You may remember Fontaines DC did a similarly theatrical performance of "A Hero's Death" last year on Fallon.

Fontaines DC will be on tour this spring with fellow Irish band Just Mustard, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 26, Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on April 23 and Los Angeles' Regent Theatre on May 18.