Fontaines DC drop off Latitude Fest after member tests positive for COVID

Suffolk's Latitude Festival, which begins today and runs through the weekend (7/22-7/25), will be the first major camping event held in England since COVID restrictions were lifted. They're requiring proof of vaccination (with the 2nd dose having been received at least 14 days before the event) or proof of recent negative COVID test to attend, which means that among the Ministers and Members of Parliament who are planning to attend the festival, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID on Saturday, won't be there, and nor will Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who are quarantining after coming into contact with Javid.

Fontaines DC have also dropped off the festival after a member of the band tested positive for COVID. They shared the news on social media, writing, "We regret to announce that during routine testing, a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating. Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday. We were really looking forward to it but we will see you all again soon."

English artist Alfie Templeman is also out after testing positive. He'll be replaced by Sports Team.