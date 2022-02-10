Fontaines DC expand tour, add 2nd NYC show (updated dates + exclusive vinyl)

Fontaines DC will be on tour this spring supporting their anticipated third album, Skinty Fia, and they just added a second night at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 27 (Their 4/26 Brooklyn Steel show is sold out). Tickets are on sale now. All tour dates, which are with fellow Irish band Just Mustard, are listed below.

Skinty Fia is due out April 22 via Partisan, and you can watch the video for driving first single "Jackie Down The Line" below. Preorder it now on translucent red vinyl, limited to 1500 copies and available exclusively in our shop.

FONTAINES DC - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Fri-Mar-25 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Mon-Mar-28 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

Tue-Mar-29 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

Mon-Apr-4 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Tue-Apr-5 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef

Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia

Thu-Apr-21 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Tues-Apr-27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#

Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Jul 14-17 Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues

Aug 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Aug 19-20 Creuse, France @ Check In Party

Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound