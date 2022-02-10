Fontaines DC expand tour, add 2nd NYC show (updated dates + exclusive vinyl)
Fontaines DC will be on tour this spring supporting their anticipated third album, Skinty Fia, and they just added a second night at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 27 (Their 4/26 Brooklyn Steel show is sold out). Tickets are on sale now. All tour dates, which are with fellow Irish band Just Mustard, are listed below.
Skinty Fia is due out April 22 via Partisan, and you can watch the video for driving first single "Jackie Down The Line" below. Preorder it now on translucent red vinyl, limited to 1500 copies and available exclusively in our shop.
FONTAINES DC - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
Fri-Mar-25 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
Mon-Mar-28 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Tue-Mar-29 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
Mon-Apr-4 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Tue-Apr-5 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef
Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia
Thu-Apr-21 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Tues-Apr-27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#
Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Jul 14-17 Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
Aug 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
Aug 19-20 Creuse, France @ Check In Party
Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound