Foo Fighters announce 2022 tour (Citi Field included); Dave Grohl covered Ramones

Foo Fighters have announced a 2022 North American tour. The 17-date spring and summer amphitheater, stadium, and festival run begins with three dates in May and picks back up in July, continuing through August, and including stops in NYC, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC shows is at Citi Field on July 17, and there are two Los Angeles shows, at Banc of California Stadium on August 18 and 20. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently released a new memoir, The Storyteller, which he said gave him a place to "shed a little light on what it's like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician," adding it will cover everything "From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters…the list goes on." Order it here.

Like last year, Dave has also been covering songs by Jewish artists with producer Greg Kurstin for each night of Hanukkah. Night one was Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)," which goes from faithful cover to extreme metal, and for night two they took on Ramones' "Blitzkreig Bop!" Watch that below.

FOO FIGHTERS: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT

8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

