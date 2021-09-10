Foo Fighters announce Coney Island Amphitheater show

Foo Fighters will be in NYC on for the VMAs on Sunday (9/12), where they'll perform and receive the Global Icon Award. They've been teasing another Brooklyn appearance while they're in the town, tweeting, "What to do while in #Brooklyn for #VMAs?" A second tweet reads "Maybe an end of summer vacation vibe?" with a picture of the band lounging in a pool, and a third, "Debbie Harry & Lester Bangs inspo. #Brooklyn," accompanied by a picture of the pair in front of the Coney Island Cyclone.

Sure enough, Foo Fighters are headed to Coney Island; they've announced a show at Coney Island Amphitheater on September 13. Tickets go on sale today (9/10) at noon.

It's a much smaller show than Foo's last one in NYC, which was back in June at Madison Square Garden, the venue's first full-capacity live music event since COVID shutdown.

Meanwhile, the band recently added a few West Coast dates in December to their tour. See all of their upcoming dates below.

FOO FIGHTERS: 2021 TOUR

09/13/21 Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, US

09/15/21 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, US *

09/17/21 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, US *

10/22/21 Shaky Knees Festival Atlanta, US

11/10/21 Foro Sol Mexico City, MX $

11/12-13/21 Tecate Pal Norte Monterrey, MX

12/02/21 Park Theater Las Vegas, US

12/04/21 Park Theater Las Vegas, US

12/07/21 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, US

12/09/21 Save Mart Center Fresno, US

05/27-29/22 Boston Calling Music Festival Boston, US

06/08/22 Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin, DE #

06/10/22 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, AT

06/12/22 I-Days Milan, IT

06/14/2022 St. Jakob-Park Basel, CH &

06/16/22 Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias Valencia, ES

06/18/22 Rock in Rio Lisbon Lisbon, PT

06/20/22 Wanda Metropolitano Stadium Madrid, ES @

06/22/22 Festival de Nimes Nimes, FR

06/23/22 Festival de Nimes Nimes, FR

06/25/22 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK %

06/27/22 Villa Park Birmingham, UK ^

06/30/22 London Stadium London, UK +

07/02/22 London Stadium London, UK ^

* - w/ Bambara

$ - w/ The Warning & Kills Birds

# - w/ The Pretty Reckless & Greta Van Fleet

& - w/ Weezer

@ - w/ Liam Gallagher & Amyl & The Sniffers

% - w/ St. Vincent & Loose Articles

^ - w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk

+ - w/ St. Vincent & Shame